"The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian": an adorable children's narrative. "The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian" is the creation of published author Michele Ninde Denney, a loving wife and mother who grew up on a simple farm surrounded by a loving, large family.
Denney shares, "The children love Mary the librarian, but do they really know her? When they find out she has a secret life, everything changes!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Ninde Denney's new book is a sweet story of children's imaginations and the librarian that they love.
With an amusing story and colorful illustrations, Denney's premiere title is a promising addition to early reader literature. Written in honor of her grandmother, the author hopes to encourage others to share family tales and remember happy times.
