MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian": an adorable children's narrative. "The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian" is the creation of published author Michele Ninde Denney, a loving wife and mother who grew up on a simple farm surrounded by a loving, large family.

Denney shares, "The children love Mary the librarian, but do they really know her? When they find out she has a secret life, everything changes!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Ninde Denney's new book is a sweet story of children's imaginations and the librarian that they love.

With an amusing story and colorful illustrations, Denney's premiere title is a promising addition to early reader literature. Written in honor of her grandmother, the author hopes to encourage others to share family tales and remember happy times.

View a synopsis of "The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Secret Life of Mary the Librarian," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

