MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Republican": an engaging examination of what divides people. "The Little Republican" is the creation of published authors Michelle Andres, a proud Christian, loving wife, and mother who owns an award-winning advertising agency, and Rebecca Hanna, a loving mother and proud Christian.

Andres and Hanna share, "Picked on for being a Republican, the little Republican stands up for what he believes in even when it's not popular. In a country where liberals increasingly own the share of voice, The Little Republican is an engaging way to teach elementary-age children about Republican beliefs and why it's important to stand up for what you believe in. Additionally, The Little Republican helps break political stereotypes and teaches people of all ages that it's possible to rise above partisan politics and treat everyone with respect."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Andres and Rebecca Hanna's new book is a unique opportunity to explore political beliefs with children.

Pairing lyrical writings with expressive illustrations, the authors welcome readers to consider the points made within this creative children's tale.

View a synopsis of "The Little Republican" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Little Republican" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Little Republican," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.