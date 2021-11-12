MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lilibet and Her Llama": a delightfully imaginative narrative for young readers. "Lilibet and Her Llama" is the creation of published author Michelle Hill, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a dedicated nurse who works full-time for a local community hospital.
Hill shares, "Lilibet is an adventurous little girl with an endless imagination. Along with her fluffy, multicolored friend Llama, they embark on exciting, fun-filled adventures. From the park to the zoo, who knows what they will do! From playing in the sun to sliding down a snow-covered hill, Lilibet and her Llama never sit still! Oh, the places they will go, the things they will see, the stories they will tell for all children to read! Will they ride in a train today or play on the beach in the sun? Will they hike in the woods today and watch the animals play and run? Will they travel to Paris or fly to Italy in a plane? Oh, the wonderful things they will see—the adventures are never the same! So come along with Lilibet and her fluffy friend Llama too! For when you travel with them, there are endless things to do!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Hill's new book will capture the attention of any young reader from the start.
Hill presents a colorful and imaginative story that is certain to entertain and delight.
Consumers can purchase "Lilibet and Her Llama" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Lilibet and Her Llama," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing