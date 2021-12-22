MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "And You Think He Doesn't Exist": a powerful retelling of a life-changing car accident and the unexpected blessings that arose. "And You Think He Doesn't Exist" is the creation of published author Michelle Love, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in New Mexico before moving to Arizona during her senior year of high school.
Love shares, "In the story of And You Think He Doesn't Exist, Michelle tells a true story about her family's exciting road trip, which turned into a horrifying accident. Michelle and her family suffered a lot during the accident and encountered some amazing things that you wouldn't believe in, which really did happen. Michelle writes her thoughts and emotions that sustain her life. She later finds out, everything that happens to appear as horrifying is actually a blessing!
"The reader experiences how amazing God is when reading what Michelle refers to as her testimony!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Love's new book is an emotional and vivid look at the author's experience with a significant car accident.
Love shares a unique and inspiring account of what many would perceive as an extremely negative experience.
