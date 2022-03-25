"Conquering COVID-19 with CHRIST: A Husband and His Wife's Account of a Physical Fight Versus a Spiritual Fight While Battling COVID-19" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Mashburn is a heartfelt look into how a dangerous new virus isolated a dedicated family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Conquering COVID-19 with CHRIST: A Husband and His Wife's Account of a Physical Fight Versus a Spiritual Fight While Battling COVID-19": a potent reminder of the comfort and strength one can draw from an active prayer life. "Conquering COVID-19 with CHRIST: A Husband and His Wife's Account of a Physical Fight Versus a Spiritual Fight While Battling COVID-19" is the creation of published author Michelle Mashburn, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has an associate degree from Immanuel Bible College.
Mashburn shares, "Christ and COVID-19 are two realities that collided without warning in the lives of so many during a global pandemic. God proved just how little control we have over many things we take for granted. A couple striving to survive in two different ways but in some ways the same. The life that we knew had come to a halt, and we were at the mercy of the symptoms of a contagious new virus. The virus is at the mercy of the Great Physician. The medical system took over and reigned over many rights that we once had with our loved ones. The separation from family and friends would be designed by a loving God to bring me to a place of total dependence on compassion, comfort, and companionship to the one who knows my every thought. God's supreme presence through this time of isolation was just what my soul needed to be still and know that He is God and to be a prayer warrior for my husband."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Mashburn's new book will pull at the heartstrings as she shares a powerful story of severe illness and unrelenting faith.
Mashburn offers a detailed account of the significant trials faced over many weeks while separated from her loving husband as he fought for his life in an ICU.
