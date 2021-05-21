MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "S.O.S.: Living Life Directed by God": an interesting narrative for those who seek to be reminded of how Christ is our rescue in life. "S.O.S.: Living Life Directed by God" is the creation of published author Michelle Williams.
Williams shares, "An SOS is a signal or call for help. Jesus is rescuing us one by one as we call out to Him for help. He alone is the thirst we long for, and He alone is what our body craves and hungers for.
"An SOS is also a means of rescue. Rescue is symbolic to how Jesus throws each of us a lifeline to rescue us. This devotional prayer journal will use scripture and the acronym, SOS, to explain how Jesus is the SOS in any situation we may encounter or experience. He is the Source Of Salvation throughout the nations for every generation and He is calling for the Salvation Of Souls."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Williams's new book is an enjoyable biblical teaching tool.
This story pairs relevant scripture with opportunities for discussion and self-reflection as readers work their way through the passages.
