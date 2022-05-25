"The Story of Petal: God Made Me Beautiful" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mick Allen is a heartfelt narrative meant to bring comfort and encouragement to young believers. It carries the important message of God's love for each one of them.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of Petal: God Made Me Beautiful": a powerful message of faith for young readers. "The Story of Petal: God Made Me Beautiful" is the creation of published author Mick Allen, a loving husband and father who earned his degree in communications and aspired to be a rock star before God called him to ministry as a thirty-five-year-old. He has pastored since 1994 and has entertained little ones for years with his stories and music.
Illustrations are provided by Bill Allen, a graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, who worked as an illustrator and art director in advertising for several years in New Jersey. Bill felt the need to serve his country and joined the United States Marine Corps where he served in the Gulf War, Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Africa. He also served in law enforcement for twenty-one years.
Allen shares, "The Story of Petal is the heartwarming tale of a lone flower blooming on the prairie and wondering, Am I beautiful? Petal's encounters with the bustling prairie dog, enormous buffalo, hissing rattlesnake, and silly roadrunner still leave her wondering. One starry night, Petal prays and knows in her heart that she is beautiful because she was made by the same loving God who hung every brilliant star in the sky. Read the book and find out what unexpected joy awaits Petal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mick Allen's new book is an enjoyable adventure of an inquisitive little flower and the creatures she meets along the way.
Mick and Bill Allen provide readers with a visually and spiritually engaging work that is certain to entertain and encourage.
Consumers can purchase "The Story of Petal: God Made Me Beautiful" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Story of Petal: God Made Me Beautiful," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
