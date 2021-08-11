MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dogs? We Don't Have Any Dogs!": an encouraging narrative for children. "Dogs? We Don't Have Any Dogs!" is the creation of published author Mickey Owens, a passionate advocate for children who was instrumental in the youth horsemanship program available through her church. Owens also helped in the youth Bible study program and volunteered several years in the Little Warriors program, which pairs children recovering from cancer with horses.
Owens shares, "Do you have any dogs? Well, we don't! At least, that is how we feel about our family.
"Come spend time with us in our daily adventures and find out why. Learn what family and friends mean to us.
"We are so glad you chose our book to read and learn from. Then for fun, see if you can answer the questions at the end.
"PS: You are now our favorite new friend!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mickey Owens's new book is a sweet and inspiring example of the author's positive spirit and faith.
With delightful illustrations and moving story, young readers will be engaged with and encouraged by the tale found within.
