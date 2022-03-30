"Ken's Greatest Challenge" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mickie Kelly is an inspiring journey of faith that explores the life of a dedicated friend and brother to all in Christ.
Kelly shares, "Ken stated, 'I have faced many challenges in my life and career, both on the family level and in my professional life. By believing in angels and their work in the name of God, looking for good in everything I see, I have been able to meet every challenge. Now I face my greatest challenge. Like Job, if I keep my faith and stick by my standards, I will be able to face God with Jesus at my side, in the end, and say that I helped mankind and left a better world in my wake.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mickie Kelly's new book is an engaging look into the life of a former soldier and Emergency Medical Service member.
Kelly presents a powerful memoir in honor of Ken's memory and the lasting inspiration he provided to all that crossed his path.
