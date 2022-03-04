MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mysteries Revealed": a potently encouraging call to spiritual arms. "Mysteries Revealed" is the creation of published author Migs, a loving son and friend who served in the US Army from 1986-1994 before being honorably discharged. Migs later turned down a scholarship to Princeton to attend Dispensational Bible Institute and became ordained in 2005.
Migs shares, "This book is going to inspire generations to come. It will wake us all up from all the deceit and lies colleges, seminaries, and churches have been teaching and give you sound doctrine in the times of the worst in history since the days of Noah and Lot. Migs drains the swamp by showing us all how to rely on God's Words, not the messengers and pastors who have taught doctrines of devils for centuries; 80 percent truth with 20 percent imagination, lies, and allegories just won't cut it in these times of tribulation the church is going through now.
"It's time to wake up, ride out the storm, and rise up mighty warriors. Those who have ears let them hear and those have eyes let them see. In Daniel, it is said there is a great awakening and a gathering and today's times in this book will set us straight. This book is an in-depth look at the Bible like you have never seen before. It will show you how to read a Bible in context and illuminate the conjecture and controversy because the Bible never contradicts itself in the correct version. There is coming a day in Amos 8:11–12 that says you will seek the Word but not find it. With AI and quantum computers and all these Bible versions, you are just about at that point.
"Mysteries Revealed is something every Christian should embrace, and with all readiness of mind, search the Scriptures daily. Read Acts 17:11 while you still have a chance. Last call for alcohol BECAUSE the bar is closing. LOL, no, last call for you to edify saints and see souls saved with TRUTH and be ye not ignorant, my brethren!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Migs's new book will challenge and encourage believers, new and established.
Migs shares in hopes of drawing believers back to the core of God's teachings before it is too late.
