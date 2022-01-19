MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Written for You": an engaging arrangement of writings inspired by the author's spiritual mentor. "Written for You" is the creation of published author Miguel De La Cruz.
De La Cruz shares, "God, life, and questions. For many more questions than answers. Please read this book, for there is one prose poem written for you.
"Written for You is a book with prose poems recited by Pastor Sam Iglesias, then a Bible verse followed by his homily. They are linked together for continuity; this allows the reflection of the word of God and how it will enable you to understand the Lord's grace. The Lord has not changed and what was is still today.
"Find God, in his words, in the Holy Bible. Your starting point of building your faith and trust. Written for You is written in the hope that it may affect you profoundly, so it may show you that the word of our Lord is relevant in your life; continue to learn and teach the word, serve the Lord. Allow yourself to be a teacher, allow the Holy Spirit to be present. Jesus said, 'Wherever you may go in the world, tell all of the good news.' Pastor Sam gives you the good news, for the Lord commands him, as it is commanded for you to share the good news with all.
"Written for You is only a key; it can open the door, but you must choose from the two alternatives, the world or the word. We must pray for the grace, valor, and wisdom. When we surrender and submit to his authority, then the true purpose of who you are will be revealed and allow you to see the light, so you may worship the Lord in his splendor and do his will."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miguel De La Cruz's new book will encourage readers to reflect upon their faith.
De La Cruz offers readers an opportunity for spiritual reflection and growth within the pages of this uplifting work.
