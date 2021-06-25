MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trans-Dimensional Warriors": a gripping Christian novel filled with heroism and danger. "Trans-Dimensional Warriors" is the creation of published author, Mik Toth and I AM. Toth is a loving husband, father, and native of Hungary who migrated to the United States during the Revolution.
Toth shares, "What happens when 3 young heroes set out on an assignment, but end up in a very different place? Action, adventure, romance. Good versus evil. A nice collection of antique cars, airplanes and of course motorcycles. The LORD and I are sure you will enjoy Trans-Dimensional Warriors."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mik Toth and I AM's new book is an inspired and unique fiction.
With military prowess, unknown enemies, and heroism abounding, this captivating tale will have readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.
