MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Man Card: (For Christians)": a guide to aid in men's understanding of their "manly" role in Christianity. "Man Card: (For Christians)" is the creation of published author Mike Klooster, former U.S. Navy Officer and founder of Right Place Ministries.
Klooster contrasts a Christian Man Card to the premise of a standard "Man Card", explained as follows: "There are seemingly endless ways we can lose our man card, but in the end, most of the unmanly things that can get our man card revoked seem to have to do with three themes. They centered on the following:
- the way we look physically
- the way we act or things we do
- the way we speak."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Klooster's new book acts as a guide for men to retain their 'manly' title.
Offering an interesting perspective of gender roles, Klooster claims "Our future as a decent society relies on men receiving and maintaining their man card for Christians." This guide also contains "the essential character traits we should portray and the behaviors we must adhere to in order to hold onto your Christian Man Card. The book includes clear directions on how to start the process of conforming to a different way of life and the top areas we can address immediately to help in the transformation."
