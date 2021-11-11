MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Changing the World One Mind at a Time": an empowering opportunity to embrace a life based in loving those around. "Changing the World One Mind at a Time" is the creation of published author Mike Kramer, a resident of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, who has been married to his beloved wife for over eighteen years. He is a devoted caregiver to intellectually disabled adults.
Kramer shares, "All human beings on earth deserve to be loved and should aspire to love others. The human race on earth needs to turn together to a holy, loving God. Letting God control our words and actions is his desire for us. First John 4:8 states God is love. When we let God take control of our own lives, then control of our families, neighborhoods, communities, and country, then he will lead us into the abundant life Jesus spoke of in John 10:10b:
"I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.
"There are over thirty thousand Bible verses. This book is a compilation of a little over one hundred Bible verses that first and foremost tell of God's great love for us, then go on to reveal the enemy of our souls whose desire is to wreck our lives and relationships, but then show how we can overcome our enemy and go on with our lives to love ourselves then others to fulfill the greatest commandment of God and change the course of this world we live in.
"The goal of this book is to inspire a worldwide love revolution, where humans of all races and countries pursue a course of peace and love, overcoming fear of others, racism, and divisions of any form."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Kramer's new book is an engaging argument for the importance of how to treat one another.
Kramer shares in hopes of inspiring others to help bring about gradual change through spreading love amongst their fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.
