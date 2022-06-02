"God's Master Plan" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Lutz is an articulate study of the Bible that offers readers a concise and informative overview of each section.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Master Plan": a useful resource for personal and group Bible study. "God's Master Plan" is the creation of published author Mike Lutz, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who carries a BS in Commerce from Rider University and a Master's in Ministry from Grace Theological Seminary. He retired in 2015 after a forty-five-year career as a CPA and CFP in financial services and wealth management.
Lutz shares, "God's Master Plan is an overview of the Holy Bible—the greatest love story ever told! It is a summary of the unveiling of God's revelation of Himself and His sovereign plan for the redemption and restoration of mankind, for the nation of Israel, for the Gentile nations of the world, and for his entire creation.
"As the story unfolds, we discover God's answers to three questions with which many individuals wrestle:
1.) Where did I come from?
2.) Why am I here?
3.) Where am I going?
"More importantly, however, God tells us how we can experience eternal and abundant life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Lutz's new book will encourage readers as they work to deepen their understanding of scripture.
Lutz presents an encouraging approach to Bible study in hopes of aiding others on their walk of faith.
