MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Devotional Guide Through the Book of Genesis": a thoughtful piece that shares the author's reflections on the verses of the Book of Genesis. "A Devotional Guide Through the Book of Genesis" is the creation of published author Mike Newberry, a pastor of who has served for over 36 years in various ministries.
Newberry shares, "This book started out as devotionals written weekly for a Sunday school class. I teach a young adult Sunday school class, and I regularly challenge them to develop the discipline of a daily quiet time. In hopes of removing any and all excuses, I provided them with these devotionals. During the week, I would study and write five devotionals, then I would provide these each Sunday. I would explain that they only needed five devotionals because if they came to church on Wednesday and Sunday, that would take care of the other two days. This book is not meant to be any kind of a commentary on the book of Genesis. How I approached this each week was, I read Genesis every day, and I stopped at every place where I received a thought. I would then take out my books on Genesis and study the passage, and I would write a short devotional. My hope for this book has not changed since they were originally written. I still hope these devotionals will inspire you to develop the important discipline of a daily quiet time. Maybe you've read the story about Mary and Martha in Luke 10:38–42. Jesus used three words to describe Martha. He said she was 'cumbered' in verse 40. The basic meaning of this word is that Martha was distracted. How easy it is to lose focus on all the important things. He said she was 'careful' in verse 41. The basic meaning of this word is that she was anxious. He said she was "troubled" in verse 41. The basic meaning of this word is to be worried to the point of disturbed. How many do these words describe them? Jesus said one thing was needed, and Mary had chosen it. Just sit at Jesus's feet."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Newberry's new book is an insightful guide on the Book of Genesis that offers readers many ideas and thoughts to ponder on.
View a synopsis of "A Devotional Guide Through the Book of Genesis" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Devotional Guide Through the Book of Genesis" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Devotional Guide Through the Book of Genesis," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing