MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Humble Perspectives: A Book of Poetry": an inspiring arrangement of spiritual writings. "Humble Perspectives: A Book of Poetry" is the creation of published author Milan Newbill, an Arizona native and loving husband who has completed missionary work in Haiti, Africa, and Mexico.
Newbill shares, "Humble Perspectives is an inspirational book of poetry that I hope will provoke your thoughts and engage your mind. These perspectives are from a man who loves writing and loves people. This collection was written over a span of more than ten years and began in the mind of how an eleven-year-old boy viewed nature, then as a high school student viewing connections and relationships, and finally, as a young man observing life.
"This debut book of poetry is centered on the viewpoints of life's happenings and the various circumstances that come with them. From the picturesque outlooks of God's amazing creation, the journey of exploring how to walk in faith, the value of connecting with people and relationships, the realities of life's hardships experienced by youth, and the triumphs of persevering survivors.
"These poetic depictions reflect the trials, heartaches, love, and joys within people. The expressions provide hope, a heart-grabbing view of challenging situations for the young and old and creative topical writings allowing your mind to both ponder and wonder at the depth of the prose.
"I hope you enjoy the glimpse into what I have captured as much as I have enjoyed being blessed by God to share it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milan Newbill's new book is an encouraging and contemplative collection of personal writings.
Newbill presents a series of thought-provoking lyrical verse that explores a variety of topics from the everyday to bigger concepts such as God's love for creation.
View a synopsis of "Humble Perspectives: A Book of Poetry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Humble Perspectives: A Book of Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Humble Perspectives: A Book of Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing