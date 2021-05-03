MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "15 Kingdoms": a riveting book about the journey of siblings fighting to survive and unite a divided world against all odds. "15 Kingdoms" is the creation of published author Milani Rubio, who found inspiration for her new book from her youthful explorations of her hometown made of mostly desert.
Rubio shares, "Two sisters find each other in the midst of a struggle for power in a world struggling to find enough resources for everyone amid trash. They have to find a way to unite a world that loves being separate, in order to find true peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milani Rubio's new book is a poignant tale that shows how courage, hope, and unity can change the world.
As a child, Rubio loved to explore her desert hometown on bicycle with her brother. On one of their explorations, they discovered piles of garbage behind the walls of every resident's house. She thought of what would happen if they continued to pile their trash that way and instead build up their walls. This became the inspiration for the world in "15 Kingdoms."
View a synopsis of "15 Kingdoms" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "15 Kingdoms" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "15 Kingdoms," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing