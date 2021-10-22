MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Family of Families: Force of Control": a thoroughly detailed exploration of life in one of the most tumultuous periods in the nation's history. "Family of Families: Force of Control" is the creation of published author Milano Authors LLC. The primary researcher and writer is Evan K. Slaughenhoupt, Jr., who earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, majoring in geography and minoring in history, and a Master of Science degree from the National Intelligence College. He served in the Air Force and later as a civilian employee within the department of defense, taking various overseas assignments and early retirement in 2002. He was then employed by a major aerospace company before retiring in 2018. From 2010 to 2018, Evan served two terms as an elected county commissioner in Calvert County, Maryland. While an elected official, he also served on the Board of Directors for the Maryland Association of Counties and graduated from the Academy of Excellence in Local Government, University of Maryland School of Public Policy. He previously authored the book Camp Cadet. Upon retirement in 2018, Evan and his wife and son relocated to Venice, Florida.
Milano Authors LLC shares, "Family of Families: Force of Control is a fictionalized account of families over several generations and is the third of three Family of Families series. Though fiction, all the individuals were real except for some of those introduced by a first name only.
"They were the everyday common people who struggled in a country that began losing its freedoms and liberties through changes occurring within the government as well as challenges caused by political corruption. Though a fictional narration, places and dates were as accurate as possible. Some of the stories contained, however, happened as portrayed. The storyline was intended to reflect life as largely experienced by the common individual during their time.
"A listing of references is provided as sources for any reader wanting to learn more. Credit is also given to contributors of this story. Milano Authors LLC wished to recognize and thank volunteer editor, Ron McClain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milano Authors LLC's new book is the third compelling installment in the Family of Families series.
As the culmination of Slaughenhoupt's research that led to the original Family of Families work, this installment offers the same passion for historical correctness and detailed examples of the day-to-day lives of the common citizen.
