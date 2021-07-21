MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Family of Families: Spirit of Freedom": an articulate exploration of colonial life. "Family of Families: Spirit of Freedom" is the creation of published author Milano Authors LLC. The primary researcher and writer is Evan K. Slaughenhoupt, Jr. Evan served in the Air Force and was then a civilian employee within the department of defense, taking various overseas assignments and an early retirement in 2002. He was then employed by a major aerospace company before retiring in 2018. Also, from 2010 to 2018, Evan served two terms as an elected county commissioner in Calvert County, Maryland. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, majoring in geography and minoring in history. His Master of Science degree came from the National Intelligence College. While an elected official, Evan also served on the board of directors for the Maryland Association of Counties and graduated from the Academy of Excellence in Local Government, University of Maryland School of Public Policy. He previously authored the book, "Camp Cadet." Upon retirement in 2018, he relocated to Venice, Florida, with his wife, Jeanne, and his son, Christopher.
Milano Authors LLC shares, "Family of Families: Spirit of Freedom, the first trilogy, was a fictionalized account of families over several generations. Though fiction, all the individuals were real, except for some of those introduced by a first name only. They were the everyday common people who all had goals of freedom and a better world.
"Though a fictional narration, places and dates were as accurate as possible. Some of the stories contained, however, happened as portrayed. The storyline was intended to reflect life as largely experienced by the common individual during their time. A listing of references provided sources for any reader wanting to learn more. It also provided credit for contributing to this story.
"A goal for this story was for the reader to explore life through the eyes of people as it existed during the American Colonial era through the Revolutionary War. The primary character was the spirit of freedom. This spirit was portrayed within the various individuals as they sought their freedom within the backdrop of a country seeking its freedom from England. As appropriate, there was a significant reference to religion and churches because such was the prominence of life during that era.
"Milano Authors LLC wished to recognize and thanked supporters who directly contributed to include Joseph Brehm, Ron McClain, Jennifer Thurman, Denise Rath, Ken Slaugenhaupt, Evan and Jeanne Slaughenhoupt, and Cathy Williamson."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milano Authors LLC's new book is an informative discussion of what it was like to live during the tumultuous growing years of America's past.
