MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Family of Families: Spirit of Liberty": an eloquent peek into early American era. "Family of Families: Spirit of Liberty" is the creation of published author Milano Authors LLC. The primary researcher and writer is Evan K. Slaughenhoupt, Jr., who earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, majoring in geography and minoring in history, and a Master of Science degree from the National Intelligence College. He served in the Air Force and later as a civilian employee within the department of defense, taking various overseas assignments and early retirement in 2002. He was then employed by a major aerospace company before retiring in 2018. From 2010 to 2018, Evan served two terms as an elected county commissioner in Calvert County, Maryland. While an elected official, he also served on the Board of Directors for the Maryland Association of Counties and graduated from the Academy of Excellence in Local Government, University of Maryland School of Public Policy. He previously authored the book Camp Cadet. Upon retirement in 2018, Evan and his wife and son relocated to Venice, Florida.
Milano Authors LLC shares, "Family of Families: Spirit of Liberty is a fictionalized account about families over several generations and is the second of three Family of Families series. Though fiction, all the individuals were real, except for some of those introduced by a first name only. They were the everyday common people who all had goals of liberation and a better world. Though a fictional narration, places and dates are as accurate as possible. Some of the stories contained, however, happened as portrayed. The storyline is intended to reflect life as largely experienced by the common individual during their time. A listing of references provides sources for any reader wanting to learn more. It also provides credit for contributing to this Family of Families: Spirit of Liberty story. The story is a continuation of the Family of Families: Spirit of Freedom story and depicts families who struggled through daily life as the lack of a more perfect union caused strife for the new states and commonwealths of America. Everyday citizens nonetheless did what was needed to survive through the Civil War and advanced the cause of liberty. The primary character is the spirit of liberty. This spirit is portrayed within the various individuals as they sought liberty within the backdrop of a country struggling to become more perfect. Milano Authors LLC wishes to recognize and thank volunteer editor Ron McClain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milano Authors LLC's new book is the second compelling installment in the Family of Families series.
As a continuation of Evan K. Slaughenhoupt, Jr 's research that led to the original Family of Families work, this installment offers the same passion for historical correctness and detailed examples of the day-to-day lives of the common American citizen.
