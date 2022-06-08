"Prophesying to Awaken the Spirit to Purpose" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Mildred Lucille Fraser and Lois Carolyn Dogans is an engaging discussion of prophecy and God's word that will encourage the spirit of believers both old and new.
Fraser and Dogans share, "When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. (Matthew 9:36)
"Then I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will lead you with knowledge and understanding. (Jeremiah 3:15)
"You can be included in the great outpouring of God's Spirit. God's prophesies over man can manifest in your life. Awaken to God's Spirit, seek His promises, and receive them. The two olive trees mentioned in Revelation 11:3 represent the Holy Spirit's endless supply of anointing meant to keep the witnesses empowered as light for the world to hear the Lord's message. The two olive trees on each side of the lampstand featured in Zechariah were a representation of God's might and power, arming His people to complete His work of rebuilding the temple."
