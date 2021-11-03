MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Miracle Work in My Life": a gripping tale of survival, abuse, and unwavering faith. "God's Miracle Work in My Life" is the creation of published author Milijana Hansee, a loving grandmother from Serbia who is active in a local Greek Orthodox church.
Hansee shares, "This book will be of interest to anyone who has experienced hardships and found comfort and guidance through the power of God. In this book, I share my story. Follow along as I tell you about my life from growing up in a one-room house in Serbia with nine people without today's luxuries, the loss of my mother at a young age, working from age five, lacking of nutritious food and clean water, the marriage to an abusive man, my divorce and bringing my children out of war-torn Serbia, becoming a US citizen, and to meeting, then losing, the great love of my life. I encourage everyone to have a relationship with God because I could not have made it this far without Him. He has led me out of suffering, showing me His love, guidance, and mercies. His help has allowed me to retain these precious memories to be able to share it with others. Throughout my journey, I stood strong with my God, knowing to 'not be afraid of them; the Lord your God himself will fight for you' (Deuteronomy 3:22)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milijana Hansee's new book is a private look inside the author's most personal thoughts.
Readers will have a front row seat to witness the moments that shaped the author's life and faith.
