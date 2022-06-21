Annual list recognizes top metal fabricating operations in the country; Miller moves up two spots
BROOKVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, The FABRICATOR® magazine has recognized Miller Fabrication Solutions as one of the country's top metal fabricating operations. Miller, a strategic metal fabrication partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in heavy industries like construction and forestry, transportation, engine and turbine equipment, landed the No. 23 spot on the magazine's 2022 FAB 40 list – up two places from its No. 25 ranking in 2021.
The annual FABRICATOR list identifies the 40 most successful U.S.-based metal fabricators, based on the previous year's revenue and other information companies share. Fabricators whose main lines of business are contract and custom manufacturing involving sheet metal and plate fabrication are eligible for inclusion on the list.
"Appearing on the FABRICATOR's list of the most successful metal fabricating companies for five years running is an honor, and it validates the intentional strategic steps we consistently take to respond to our OEM customer needs and remain a trusted supplier-partner in the steel fabrication marketplace," said Miller's President, Eric D. Miller. "Last year, we created efficiencies through automation and capital expenditures that included the acquisition of a fourth facility, new equipment and an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. We believe these efforts will facilitate continued growth and more appearances on the FAB 40."
Miller Fabrication Solutions' four plant facilities in western Pennsylvania provide a broad range of manufacturing and value-added solutions, including machining; coating and finishing; assembly; inventory management and control; logistics optimization; value analysis/value engineering; on-time production scheduling; and capacity management.
Learn more about Miller's completed and ongoing projects by visiting http://www.millerfabricationsolutions.com/gallery.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a free consultation.
