BROOKVILLE, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabrication partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across construction and forestry, transportation, engine and turbine equipment and other heavy industries, has been named to The FABRICATOR® magazine's 2021 FAB 40 list for the fourth year in a row.
The annual FABRICATOR list identifies the top 40 most successful U.S.-based metal fabricating operations, as determined by the previous year's revenue and other reported company information. Companies that earn most of their revenue from contract and custom manufacturing involving sheet metal and plate fabrication are eligible for inclusion on the list.
"COVID-19 created challenges for fabricators nationwide," said Miller's President, Eric D. Miller. "We used the pandemic as an opportunity to retain our workforce majority, make capital investments, load level product, onboard new OEM projects and concentrate on our strategic initiatives. Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year on The FABRICATOR®s's annual list of the most successful OEM metal fabricating operations in the United States underscores the payoff that has come – and is anticipated to come - from those actions. We are honored to continue to be named to this prestigious list."
Miller Fabrication Solutions has three plant facilities in western Pennsylvania that provide a broad range of manufacturing and value-added solutions, including welding and fabrication, machining, coating and finishing, assembly, inventory management and control, logistics optimization, value analysis/value engineering, on-time production scheduling and capacity management.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a consultation.
