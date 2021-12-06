BROOKVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicole Domres, a planner at steel fabricator Miller Fabrication Solutions, has been named a 2021 Woman of Excellence in Metal Forming and Fabricating.
The award, presented by MetalForming magazine in conjunction with the Precision Metalforming Association and with the support of the Women in Manufacturing Association, not only recognizes excellence in the metalforming industry, but also aims to help support and inspire others who may be interested in a similar career. Domres will be recognized among the 35 honorees and 13 honorable-mention recipients in the magazine's December 2021 issue.
In just eight years at Miller, which provides vertically integrated solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across a number of heavy equipment industries, Domres has been promoted four times, evidence of her ability to excel quickly. Starting as a janitor in the maintenance department, she was moved up to receiving clerk, and then to two crew leader positions with increasing oversight and line management responsibilities. Along the way, she learned to grind and run a forklift, handle distribution, monitor inventory and cover for her foremen and fellow crew in multiple departments. As a planner, she now schedules production for four global OEM customers.
"Nicole's drive and initiative have propelled her through the ranks at Miller," said Tori Williams, Miller's planning manager. "Whatever the need, Nicole steps up. Her team-player spirit, determination and understanding of the culture and demands of a manufacturing facility make her an agile contributor to Miller's success, whether she's on the shop floor or in the office. Her ability to work her way up quickly in a manufacturing company demonstrates to other women on the shop floor that opportunities for advancement are within reach. Nicole is a true inspiration for women at Miller and for any woman interested in pursuing roles in the industry."
"While women make up less than one-third of the U.S. manufacturing industry workforce, for many companies, they fill a variety of critical roles," said Brad Kuvin, MetalForming magazine editorial director. "The 2021 class represents the best of the best and provides excellent examples and inspiration for those who may follow in their footsteps."
In recognition of Domres' achievement, Miller made a donation in her honor to the Alice Paul House, which provides services to juvenile offenders and victims/survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other serious crimes.
To learn about the career opportunities available with Miller Fabrication Solutions, visit http://www.millerfabricationsolutions.com/careers/ today.
About Miller Fabrication Solutions
Established in 1963, Miller Fabrication Solutions is the strategic fabrication partner for innovative, global OEMs. Miller delivers high-quality metal parts and assemblies through its extensive value-added and manufacturing solutions. With a core focus on modern technology and robotic automation coupled with lean processes, the "Miller Customer Experience" works to ensure that complex project measures are exceeded now and well into the future. OEMs can learn how to transform their metal manufacturing processes by scheduling a consultation.
Media Contact
Susan Towers, Miller Fabrication Solutions, 814-220-1054, stowers@millerfabricationsolutions.com
Suze Parker, Transcend Strategy Group, +1 (913) 685-0600, suze@transcend-strategy.com
SOURCE Miller Fabrication Solutions