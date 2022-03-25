MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Me Versus Me: The Struggle to Be Your Better Self": a powerful discussion that explores key aspects needed to live a life in God's image. "Me Versus Me: The Struggle to Be Your Better Self" is the creation of published author Milola Charles, a Coppin State University alumnus who majored in health management and business management. She works at the Maryland Department of the Environment in connection with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Charles shares, "As a young girl, going to church was the norm for my siblings and me. As I began to get older, I realized that going to church was no longer just enough because I realized that they were some deep-rooted issues I was struggling with that weren't properly addressed in the church, if at all. With no one to talk to and no resources available at the time, I struggled in silence
"The church needs to return to the place that recognizes the importance of being a hospital to those who are spiritually sick, not a place of judgment. It should be a place where people can bring their internal struggles and conflicts to receive healing. There are too many young Christian youths who are battling with obstacles—such as lust, masturbation, greed, loneliness, and so much more—with no platform to which they feel safe to turn to. There are also too many Christian parents who have unintentionally created blinders in their children's lives that they don't realize some of the things that their kids are struggling with.
"This book is not for the faint at heart. For those who are 'too spiritual,' be warned! It's biblical. It's the raw and the uncut truth of what your Christian teen or adult goes through. Proverbs 28:13 states, 'You will not succeed in life if you try to hide your sins. Confess them and give them up; then God will show mercy to you.'
"In order to be free from anything, you must first acknowledge and then confess your secret. If you are trying to strengthen your relationship with God but you are still struggling with your trashy, fleshly desire to commit sin, then this book, Me Versus Me: The Struggle to Be Your Better Self, is for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milola Charles's new book tackles common misconceptions faced by many modern Christians who seek a deeper connection with God.
Charles shares in hopes of drawing believers back to the basics of the Christian faith and encouraging them to approach life with God's promise in mind.
