MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Countercultural Woman": a potent examination of present-day women's issues as they relate to the biblical teachings. "Countercultural Woman" is the creation of published author Mimi Elles, a loving wife and graduate Theology professor who has dedicated many years to working with women of all ages in different countries and cultures, teaching God's plan and purpose of love for women in conferences and through a personal online magazine in Spanish and through her social media.
Elles shares, "A countercultural woman does not conform to the world, society, culture, or the expectations of others. She is, among other things, trustworthy, generous, wise, a suitable help, and God-fearing—qualities little celebrated by our society but greatly appreciated by the Lord.
"Find the strength and courage to be such a woman found within these pages, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the encouragement that a community of women who love God can offer.
"Join the challenges and confront your culture with firmness and security in Christ. #counterculturalwoman"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mimi Elles's new book is a compelling look at what it means to be a modern woman of God.
The author writes in hopes of inspiring and empowering those who seek a deeper connection with God while navigating the modern world and all its man-made trials.
