PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Channel & Sales Enablement Solutions Provider, Mindmatrix launches MSP Advantage Program 5.0, the latest version of its popular MSP Marketing & Sales Enablement program. The vision behind the release of MSP Advantage Program 5.0 was to introduce a new UI that's more user-friendly and intuitive with an increased focus on sales enablement and automation.
Released as a result of feedback from Mindmatrix's MSP customer segment in specific, the intent was to make the MSP Advantage Program 5.0 truly the only program that MSPs will ever need to market and sell effectively. The newer version allows users to engage in integrated digital, voice and print marketing tactics and offers better reporting functionality. It also comes with more robust CRM integration technology, inbound marketing tools, and service and support structure.
On the technology side, MSP Advantage 5.0 offers the following new developments-
- Intuitive and Modern UI/UX (Grids, Navigation)
- New Dashboards and Reporting for Marketing and Sales Reps
- Tasks directly integrated with the dashboard
- Account-based reporting
- Video Personalization
- Learning Management System
- Social Syndication
- Sales Automation Playbooks
- On-boarding of sales reps and techs
- Integrated print campaigns
- Dedicated Account Manager
Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix, says, "Mindmatrix has successfully enabled more than 30,000 users across the channel and direct sales spectrum. The MSP Advantage Program was first launched in 2014 and met with great success. Over the years, we have been very attentive to what the market truly wants. We have been listening to all the feedback we received from our customers and have launched this new UI with our customer's needs in mind. The journey is only beginning. We are always enhancing our product, services and solutions for our clients. My request to our clients is, please continue to share your feedback with us, because this helps us improve all the time."
Mindmatrix will be sending an email announcement when the new UI is available to its users. The company also mentioned that the update will have no impact on currently running campaigns, CRM integrations, etc, and the transition will be seamless.
About the MSP Advantage Program
Powered by Mindmatrix, a leading channel and sales enablement solution provider, the MSP Advantage Program is the most comprehensive MSP marketing and sales program in the marketplace today and is used by more than 20,000 MSPs, integrators and VARs to make their marketing easy and effective. The MSP Advantage Program lets MSPs focus on what they do best: Managing Services by offering them all the tools, strategies, content, and marketing and sales support they need to pursue and close leads effectively.
