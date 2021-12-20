MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The New Gospel of the Kingdom According to Saint Mark": an enjoyable educational resource for those who seek a deeper understanding of God's Word. "The New Gospel of the Kingdom According to Saint Mark" is the creation of published author Minister Bennie Earl Jenkins, a loving father and grandfather who dedicated his life to the study of God's Word and the chemical industry. Minister Jenkins has also worked as the local community college for the past twenty-five years.
Minister Jenkins shares, "This book is an exciting, concise, and complete presentation of the gospel of the kingdom. It is an insightful update and upgrade of the gospel of the kingdom according to Saint Mark, which is the shortest of the four gospels.
"Many are trying to spread the gospel of the kingdom by providing lost souls copies of the whole Bible. This is like giving a hungry baby a porterhouse steak to eat. Of course, the baby cannot handle it. Others pass out tracts or pamphlets, which fail to give our Savior all the credit for all he has done. This work gives the whole story of his life, teachings, sacrifice, and victory over death. It will be a powerful tool for those dedicated to spreading the gospel of the kingdom to all nations.
"The goal of this book is to bring reverence, respect, and honor to the name of our Lord and Savior. It lifts him as our king in Earth as he will be lifted as King of kings in Heaven. It uses his Hebrew name and identifies him as King Yeshua.
"Several years ago, someone asked, 'Why do you Christians obey and worship someone who is at most a Jewish Rabbi?' Sadly, there was no satisfactory answer for him. A careful study of the four gospel reveals that none of them directly identifies the Savior as a king. The wise men recognized his royalty at his birth, when they presented him royal gifts and worshipped him. Finally, at his crucifixion in defiance of his enemies, Pilate recognized his kingship at his death.
"His enemies did everything they could to deny his kingship. This book gives him the crown they did not want him to have. It acknowledges his kingship and refuses to let them win."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minister Bennie Earl Jenkins's new book will challenge and inspire readers to seek a deeper relationship with the Holy Spirit.
Minister Jenkins offers a helping hand to those lost from God's grace to build and nurture a healthy spiritual life.
