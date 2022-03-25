"Anointed and Appointed" from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister Ciara Johnson is an empowering approach to relying on faith and trusting in God's plan to get through the difficult moments.
Meadville, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Anointed and Appointed": a unique and enjoyable interactive experience. "Anointed and Appointed" is the creation of published author Minister Ciara Johnson, a US Army retired veteran and an ordained minister of the gospel. She dedicated over thirteen years mentoring and leading people and cultivating a positive atmosphere for all to thrive, excel, and overcome obstacles as God has allowed her. Ciara and her husband, Shilue, have been married for over ten years and have five children.
Minister Johnson shares, "God's unwavering love for his children.
"This interactive book-journal is intended for God's children, giving them the necessary empowerment and spiritual guidance to help heal, mend, and restore the brokenhearted. The wisdom and understanding gained will help tremendously in the readers' days ahead as they embark upon a journey of faith. An unbreakable foundation that's equipped to withstand everything the devil tried to use to break them. As the Lord sees fit for his children, they will be edified, and the Lord will be glorified in all their ways."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minister Ciara Johnson's new book will encourage and aid readers who seek to nurture a stronger connection to God.
Johnson offers an articulate and thoughtful discussion paired with compelling journal opportunities in hopes of providing comfort and rejuvenating each reader's spiritual life.
