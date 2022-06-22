"The Army of The Lord - El Ejército del Señor: A Children's Prayer Manual - Manual de Oración para niños" from Christian Faith Publishing author Minister Rosalind Riggs is a helpful source of spiritual inspiration and guidance that will aid young readers in learning how to have an effective and comforting prayer life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Army of The Lord - El Ejército del Señor: A Children's Prayer Manual - Manual de Oración para niños": a potent opportunity to help young believers on their spiritual path. "The Army of The Lord - El Ejército del Señor: A Children's Prayer Manual - Manual de Oración para niños" is the creation of published author Minister Rosalind Riggs, a dedicated wife and mother who serves as a certified pre-K–12 art educator and art therapist. Her MA degree is in biblical counseling, and she has been a public school educator for twenty-eight years. Minister Riggs is a faithful member, minister, and children's church teacher at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas.
Minister Riggs shares, "Are you in the army of the living God? If not, you can join today!
"The Army of the Lord is a small prayer book that God instructed me to write for his children! It is the culmination of prayers that children have requested consistently during my twenty-eight years of youth ministry. They are the prayers that will equip our children for battle in this twenty-first century. Every prayer is locked and loaded with the Word of God, which is their number one weapon against the enemy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Minister Rosalind Riggs's new book shares a welcoming and inspiring voice for the encouragement of readers of any background.
Minister Riggs shares in hopes of helping to nurture young readers as they learn to lean into God's grace for comfort and guidance.
Consumers can purchase "The Army of The Lord - El Ejército del Señor: A Children's Prayer Manual - Manual de Oración para niños" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
