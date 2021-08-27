MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For the Love of GOD": an inspiring retelling of how the author overcame addiction through God's love. "For the Love of GOD" is the creation of published author Mioshe Dickinson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in Missouri and is celebrating twelve-plus years of sobriety.
Dickinson shares, "Satan uses many different methods to keep God's children in bondage. Satan is very cunning at his craft. But thank God, he sent his Son to die on the Cross for each and every one of us. By the grace of God, we can overcome the schemes that the enemy sends our way. In my testimony of God's awesome faithfulness, love, grace, and mercy, I tell my in-depth story of how God brought me out of a life of bondage from addiction because his word is true, his love is real, and his grace is sufficient. Be blessed and encouraged through my transparency in sharing my story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mioshe Dickinson's new book is an engaging true story of recovery and perseverance.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others who may be lost from God's love and battling addiction.
View a synopsis of "For the Love of GOD" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "For the Love of GOD" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "For the Love of GOD," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
