"A Hope Made Certain": a powerful tale of faith, hope, and healing. "A Hope Made Certain" is the creation of published author Miranda Leigh Mitchell, a devoted mother of six, grandmother to twenty, and great-grandmother to three. She currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina.
Mitchell shares, "Several years ago, Stephanie Chandler moved to the quaint, little fishing village of Howells Point near the Atlantic coast. The move was an attempt to start new after a devastating divorce. In addition, through the years, she learns that she can love again. She meets Landon while caring for his elderly mother.
"Stephanie holds in her heart a most precious love, just waiting to come into full bloom. She longs to be swept up in a never-ending romance with Landon.
"Recently her heart is plagued by questions of whether Landon desires her. Will Stephanie be able to overcome her painful past and find the strength to hope again?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miranda Leigh Mitchell's new book is an engaging tale that draws inspiration from individuals she has met along the way.
With affable characters and a heartwarming narrative, Mitchell's well-crafted tale will engage and delight readers of any age.
