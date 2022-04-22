"Show Me Your Ways" from Christian Faith Publishing author Miriam Dacosta is a charming message of personal accountability for young readers who are beginning to learn self-sufficiency and strong work ethics.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Show Me Your Ways": an encouraging message that examines a variety of values. "Show Me Your Ways" is the creation of published author Miriam Dacosta, a dedicated grandmother of seven.
Dacosta shares, "Every child has the ability to follow the right path when they know the truth. In Show Me Your Ways, join Matt and Alex during their vacation and learn about how rewarding it is to work for and earn the things you want in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miriam Dacosta's new book will encourage young readers as they begin to learn about important values.
Dacosta shares in hopes of imparting important life lessons for young readers' consideration.
