"Show Me Your Ways" from Christian Faith Publishing author Miriam Dacosta is a charming message of personal accountability for young readers who are beginning to learn self-sufficiency and strong work ethics.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Show Me Your Ways": an encouraging message that examines a variety of values. "Show Me Your Ways" is the creation of published author Miriam Dacosta, a dedicated grandmother of seven.

Dacosta shares, "Every child has the ability to follow the right path when they know the truth. In Show Me Your Ways, join Matt and Alex during their vacation and learn about how rewarding it is to work for and earn the things you want in life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miriam Dacosta's new book will encourage young readers as they begin to learn about important values.

Dacosta shares in hopes of imparting important life lessons for young readers' consideration.

Consumers can purchase "Show Me Your Ways" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Show Me Your Ways," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.