MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miriam's Life": an engaging story of a unique life. "Miriam's Life" is the creation of published author Miriam Rodriguez, a loving mother and grandmother who is a long-term resident of New York City.
Rodriguez shares, "All my life I thought something was wrong and I couldn't understand it. Questions always entered my mind trying to figure out why. There was never a reason why, I just moved on and did the best I could because tomorrow is another day and I couldn't do anything about yesterday. I decided to write about my life and pray that everything will turn out good tomorrow because the cross does work and I am not afraid. My belief in God and the angels have made me strong and I have been able to move on with my life regardless of the blocks on the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miriam Rodriguez's new book is a personal exploration of the highs and lows of life.
Rodriguez shares personal stories of growing up in a family originally from Puerto Rico who was able to carve out an intriguing life within the tenements of New York City. Readers will discover an adventurous spirit within this tale of a life lived in faith.
Consumers can purchase "Miriam's Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Miriam's Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing