MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Fifteen Pillars of Financial Independence": a helpful guide to correcting bad habits within one's finances. "The Fifteen Pillars of Financial Independence" is the creation of published author Mislaine Jean, a dedicated mother and member of her community.
Jean shares, "These fifteen basic financial elements should be your road map to your destination for success.
"Personal finance has nothing to do with where you come from. It has nothing to do with how much you make. It's all about what you do with the money you make. It's all about your behaviors, discipline, hard work, and your mindset. Start investing over time for your future. When you believe you're unstoppable, no one can stop you from reaching your goals. Only you can stop you from reaching your destination. Being a risk-taker is only for the bold and courageous; it requires persistence, cunning, and core work ethic.
"Changing your habits will change your life.
"Don't be a want spender. Want spenders incur debt in order to finance their standard of living. Want spenders create their own poverty.
"Master your money.
"Master how to control your debt, build credit, invest, and set yourself up to build wealth.
"Take great care of yourself and your money now, and later on, your money will take good care of you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mislaine Jean's new book is a useful resource for those who seek to eliminate debt and find financial independence.
Jean offers readers an encouraging and motivating guide to reevaluating one's financial goals.
Consumers can purchase "The Fifteen Pillars of Financial Independence" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Fifteen Pillars of Financial Independence," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing