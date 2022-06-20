"Daisy Catches a Dragonfly" from Christian Faith Publishing author Miss Kathy is a charming juvenile fiction that explores the importance of caring for the world and the power of prayer.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daisy Catches a Dragonfly": a delightful opportunity to discuss the need for environmental awareness. "Daisy Catches a Dragonfly" is the creation of published author Miss Kathy, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Miss Kathy shares, "Daisy is an industrious young girl who enlists the aid of a dragonfly to help her work her magic and restore the earth back to its pristine form. She also wants to grow a flower garden, but nothing grows until she catches a dragonfly in a jar and sets out to fulfill her environmental mission.
"The duo sets out immediately to work as a team on their tasks at hand. Daisy and the dragonfly fly on a carpet all over the world doing their best to clean up the lands, oceans, and skies.
"They are successful in finding solutions, and Daisy also prays to God to help her in this worthy cause.
"Not only is Daisy saving the earth, she also plants her flower garden, and glorious daisies appear on her backyard hill. God made sure that the flowers mirrored Daisy's own name.
"This story offers a strong message of how prayer works and how helping take care of our planet will help our future generations.
"Written in rhythmic poetic form, Daisy Catches a Dragonfly will provide your youngster with thought-provoking ideas involving current global 'save the planet' pursuits.
"A book for all ages, young and old, Daisy Catches a Dragonfly will reach a vast audience and be enlightening and fun to read."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miss Kathy's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message to young readers.
Miss Kathy's encouraging tone and inclusive message that all can make a difference will draw readers in from the first page.
