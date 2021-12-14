MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Crumbling Foundation: Will God Cancel Us?": a powerful argument for the importance of living by God's word. "Our Crumbling Foundation: Will God Cancel Us?" is the creation of published author Mist Carter.
Carter shares, "If there is a time in our history when we need to apply this scripture verse to our lives, it is now. It is nearly impossible not to notice how the state of our nation is rapidly and dangerously evolving into a very scary place. Perhaps we saw hints of our values changing or our morals being ignored, yet we stood by and watched it happen as we went along in our busy lives. Well, look where turning a blind eye has taken us. Is it too late?
"Our Crumbling Foundation—Will God Cancel Us? is a wake-up call to courageously stand firm in our faith and ask God to give us the strength to take back our country. For the past several decades, we have chipped away at the firm foundation of this nation all because we have slowly but surely removed God from all aspects of who we are as a nation.
"Do we, as responsible citizens who love God and love our country, want to allow this deterioration to continue? Do we want to see our republic further transform into a socialist nation and completely remove God from every aspect?
"Our Crumbling Foundation—Will God Cancel Us? will hopefully provide you with a better understanding of how we have allowed this unwelcome metamorphosis to take place and what we must do to overcome the crumbling of our foundation. Be on guard. Be strong. Be courageous. And let God back in to our hearts and our nation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mist Carter's new book will engage the mind and embolden the spirit.
Carter presents a series of reflections and relevant scripture in hopes of inspiring others to take a stand in honor of God's plan for mankind.
