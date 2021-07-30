MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Spiritual Slaughter": a potent argument for repentance. "The Spiritual Slaughter" is the creation of published author Mitchell Jenkins Jr., a former model and general manager in the hospitality business. He dedicates this work to the memory of his loving wife, whom he lost after only five years of marriage.
Jenkins shares, "What is the most resilient parasite? An idea. Resilient but highly contagious. Once an idea has taken hold of the brain, it's almost impossible to eradicate. This was a quote from the movie Inception. This book would become a reminder of the lost and will be a parasitic thought for the ungodly. This world has changed tremendously, and what we consider being normal today no longer exists. God has changed our way of life to get our full attention.
"We live in an ungodly world. Some of His own children are caught up in this madness as well. We must get back to the basics and become one with Him again. Living in this pandemic has forced us to evaluate our own soul. If we continue to live in denial, we become the cliché of my book title. What inspired me to write this book was looking at my own mirror. I was living in denial too. The Spiritual Slaughter is quick to the point and easy to read.
"Like God's Ten Commandments, I wrote ten chapters. Each one will elaborate on the emphasis of daily living and helping to remove our blinders. It doesn't sugarcoat or read being politically correct. Our God is a fair God. He protects, guides, and provides. However, what's important to Him now is our obedience. If we want to restore our way of life, we must surrender to Him first and repent from our sins. That's the cure to this pandemic. I hope you enjoy reading these chapters as I did writing them. God bless you all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mitchell Jenkins Jr.'s new book is a thought-provoking exploration of faith and sin.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging those who have strayed from God's path to return and face their sins through prayer, service, and repentance.
View a synopsis of "The Spiritual Slaughter" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Spiritual Slaughter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Spiritual Slaughter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing