"Of No Value...: A Police Officer in a Decaying Culture" from Christian Faith Publishing author MJ Claude is a compelling tale of morality and the challenges faced by those committed to protect and serve.
Claude shares, "The decaying culture is us, Christians that have accepted and promoted the world's paradigms and mores into our churches and homes. This acceptance has slowly eroded our values, morality, and understanding of the written work of the Holy Spirit.
"The author of this book, MJ Claude, has an intimate understanding of what individuals that work our streets as emergency medical technicians, firefighters, police officers, and their families endure from day to day, month to month, year to year.
"This book was not written to bring these brave and dedicated people accolades or praise; this book was written to shed light on the attitudes, behaviors, and treatment to the rule of law and toward those individuals whose job it is to enforce the law and protect innocent lives. For those who run into the fire or risk their life to save another. Police officer /po-lice of-fi-cer/n.—someone who enforces the law, is courageous, serves, sacrifices and protects, a true hero."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MJ Claude's new book will bring a new and more personal concept of the highs and lows of life in the law enforcement field.
Claude presents a riveting narrative that will draw readers in as they experience life on the front lines for those charged with protecting their communities.
