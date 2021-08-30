WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobility Data Collaborative (MDC), a multi-sector forum of leading mobility partners, in collaboration with the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), today released a set of resources to support transparent and accountable decision making about how and when to share mobility data between organizations. The collective effort provides an actionable, useful tool allowing organizations to adequately assess privacy risks in their information sharing processes.
"Today, public and private organizations use mobility data to recognize patterns and needs. As data is collected, collated, aggregated and analyzed, it is important to protect the privacy of individuals," said Pooja Chaudhari, head of new mobility at SAE International and Director of the MDC. "Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) have proven successful to allow organizations to adequately assess privacy risks in their information sharing processes. While there are many PIA templates available, we've created a transportation-tailored Mobility Data Sharing Assessment tool and supporting resources."
The Mobility Data Sharing Assessment (MDSA) is a practical and customizable assessment that provides operational guidance to support an organization's existing processes when sharing or receiving mobility data. It consists of a collection of resources:
- 1. A Tool that provides a practical, customizable and open-source assessment for organizations to conduct a self-assessment.
- 2. An Operator's Manual that provides detailed instructions, guidance and additional resources to assist organizations as they complete the tool.
- 3. An Infographic that provides a visual overview of the MDSA process.
"We were excited to work with the MDC to create a practical set of resources to support mobility data sharing between organizations," said Chelsey Colbert, policy counsel at FPF. "Through collaboration, we designed version one of a technology-neutral tool, which is consistent and interoperable with leading industry frameworks. The MDSA was designed to be a flexible and scalable approach that enables mobility data sharing initiatives by encouraging organizations of all sizes to assess the legal, privacy, and ethical considerations."
New mobility options, such as shared cars and e-scooters, have rapidly emerged in cities over the past decade. Data generated by these mobility services offers an exciting opportunity to provide valuable and timely insight to effectively develop transportation policy and infrastructure. As the world becomes more data-driven, tools like the MDSA help remove barriers to safe data sharing without compromising consumer trust.
"I'm proud of MDC members and FPF who came together quickly to extend the MDC's Guidelines for Mobility Data Sharing Governance and Contracting and develop a practical set of resources for organizations to ensure appropriate legal and policy review of mobility data sharing initiatives," added Chaudhari. "These types of resources are critical to solve today's complex mobility data challenges, and the MDC will continue to convene and deliver resources that drive innovation in the ever-evolving mobility landscape."
