MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, announced its selection as engineering designer for the bascule bridge rehabilitation project in Kolkata, India—the capital of West Bengal and the country's largest city.
In their role, Modjeski and Masters will perform the engineering design for the structural, mechanical and electrical rehabilitation of the bridge, which is located in one of India's major ports and owned by the Kolkata Port Trust.
This is the firm's first movable project in India, and the latest of several recent international bridge projects. Modjeski and Masters engineers arrived on-site in early April for the inspection. Data collected during the inspection will be used to complete the rehabilitation design. While overseas projects can be more difficult due to differences in languages, time zones, design codes, and measurement systems, Modjeski and Masters has been able to overcome these challenges due to efficiencies in their design process.
"We are thrilled to expand Modjeski and Masters' footprint internationally with this new venture," said President and CEO Michael Britt. "Gaining global-scale work has been a goal of the firm for a long while, and this win demonstrates that we can earn this type of work if the conditions are right. It's also good to have a diversified client base to shield against an economic downturn in a region."
For this project, M&M has formed a joint venture partnership with Indian-based structural engineering consulting agency SS Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited.
