"God Can Hear Us Anywhere" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mollie Euhus is a fun and inspiring children's work that encourages young readers to pray no matter what.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Can Hear Us Anywhere": a sweet message of God's love for young readers. "God Can Hear Us Anywhere" is the creation of published author Mollie Euhus, a loving wife and mother who resides in Texas. Euhus carries a degree in marriage and family counseling.
Euhus shares, "God Can Hear Us Anywhere is a children's book about prayer. Each page has fun rhymes and diverse illustrations that kids will love. This book teaches kids that no matter where they are or what they are doing, their heavenly Father is listening to them, and He loves to hear them pray. It teaches them that they can say, 'Thank you, God,' when they are happy or doing something fun. And they can say, 'Help me, God,' when they are sad or going through something hard. There are scriptures woven throughout each spread that will teach kids what the Bible says about prayer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mollie Euhus's new book is a delightful opportunity to help young readers learn about the blessings an active prayer life can bring.
Euhus offers a nurturing message of God's love that will resonate with young readers.
