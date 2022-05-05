"The Dawn of War" from Christian Faith Publishing author Molly Hoppert is an inspirational and uplifting journey of sisters Ember and Virginia, who are both growing up in a small-town yearning to experience their dreams beyond the quaint community they were raised within.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"The Dawn of War": a captivating and powerful look at life in 1941 and the obstacles that can be overcome by trusting in God. "The Dawn of War" is the creation of published author Molly Hoppert, who has been writing stories since the age of 12. Hoppert set a goal of becoming a published author and achieved this goal at seventeen. She enjoys reading, writing, and baking in her spare time.
Hoppert shares, "Ember shook her head. 'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else.'
"Her voice was uneven, trembling. Her vision was blurred with countless tears, and her heart felt as if it were being clawed out from within her chest. She reached into her coat pocket and pulled a small, wrapped bundle from inside. 'Don't forget about me, okay?'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Molly Hoppert's new book takes the reader on a journey of love and heartbreak and the uncertainty of life in a war-torn country. Will faith, hope, and love be enough to survive the trials and tribulations that sisters Ember and Virginia are faced with?
Consumers can purchase"The Dawn of War" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
