MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sheltered Beneath His Wings": an encouraging assortment of poems. "Sheltered Beneath His Wings" is the creation of published author, Mona Collins, a devoted wife, mother to six, and grandmother to eleven.
Collins writes, "In the midst of chaos in years from the past, God showed me love. A small glimpse of light in the shadows of darkness that saved my life. Going from depression, addiction, self-hate, self-harm, and extreme anger. A lifelong progression of tears and laughter. Praise, thanks, and healing in times of the loss of a child. A young man's first glimpse of God's light while in prison. All through the words of heartfelt poetry. Now in the face of a pandemic where we cannot attend church and worship together, you and I can hold hands while social distancing and press closer to God. We can shut out the world around us for a short time and take a minute to nourish our hearts, souls, and minds. We are all the same with common struggles. These words of poetry were written for self-help, for praise, and for healing. Testimony of the signs and wonders God shows his children and wants to show you. For the lost and those who are found. For the weary and the strong. A fountain of healing water to drink from. There is hope in the darkest places, even in this day and age. Chase depression away, and replace it with words of love. There is something for everyone within these pages. Miracles, blessings, and healing await you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mona Collins' new book is a heartfelt anthology that touches on many aspects of the human condition.
With poems inspired by love and loss, Collins offers readers an encouraging hand as a sign that, though we may be separated, we are not alone.
