MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Untapped Potential: The DNA of God's Purpose, Your Transformation": an inspiring call to action. "Untapped Potential: The DNA of God's Purpose, Your Transformation" is the creation of published author, MonaLisa D. Ingram, a dedicated believer in Christ Yeshua, Life Coach, and entrepreneur.
MonaLisa shares, "This unique book is truly inspired by the Spirit of Father Yahweh. It will seek to unravel the veiled truth that we (as Spirited-filled, Word of God, kingdom-mindset believers) have a predestined purposeful life and an appointed destiny that is written in heaven. Yes, each individual has a book written of them of their purpose and a divine destiny to live out according to Yahweh's Word.
"It is time that disciples of Christ be awakened by the Spirit of the Lord to comprehend and understand the truth of our spiritual inheritance in Yahweh through Christ. I pray that this book inspires, motivates, and encourages you to go on a spiritual journey of transformation. The journey to find out how to gain access through Christ into your DNA, to unlock your inheritance, tap into your potential and seek what is your true purpose in this life, and how to live out your destiny in faith according to Father Yahweh's Will and purposes so you can be transformed for His glory. May you be blessed, strengthened, and encouraged as you do! Love, peace, and blessings!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MonaLisa D. Ingram's new book encourages readers to seek their true identity and purpose through God's love and His Word.
MonaLisa's approach to spiritual awakening is a unique and empowering exercise in faith. Offering readers a thought-provoking narrative backed up by relevant Scripture, this title is certain to encourage readers everywhere.
