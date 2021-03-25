MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Match Point": a gripping narrative about Drake and Charlie as they find and, at the same time, let go of the love they have. "Match Point" is the creation of published author Monica E. Simmons, a full-time marketing director for an advertising and marketing firm. Besides being a mother of two and a writer, she also enjoys traveling and hiking.
Simmons shares, "Construction is in full swing at Renner Sports and Racquet Club as the new owner, Drake Winstead, moves forward with his vision to transform the aging sports complex into the premier tennis center in Texas.
"The former tennis pro is also very preoccupied with his voluptuous neighbor, Charlie Valdez. Knowing that the model and fashion designer is still reeling from ending her engagement to Jack Vaughn, Drake understands Charlie isn't emotionally ready for a new relationship. Still, he can't help but tell Charlie he's in love with her.
"Knowing that she cares deeply for Drake too, Charlie's determined to take things slowly while their romance grows. 'I've found my soul mate,' she tells her sister Ceilia, who's played Cupid for the two since the day she and Charlie first met Drake.
"No one is shocked more than Drake when Charlie abruptly ends their relationship, insisting that they must go back to being just friends.
"Unwilling to let her go, Drake fights to prove his commitment to Charlie and show her that true love does indeed conquer all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica E. Simmons's new book is an enthralling novel about finding love only to lose it again as challenges and adversities come in between. This book will captivate many readers who want to discover whether these two protagonists get to the last page together.
