MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Threads: The Unseen Tapestry of Life": a powerful story of family and faith. "Threads: The Unseen Tapestry of Life" is the creation of published author Monica Lanigan, a loving mother and grandmother who is a former volunteer firefighter. She is a member of Daybreak Community Church Worship Team.
Lanigan shares, "John James O'Leary should have been happy. He had a beautiful wife and two children. His second novel was doing well, and his publisher was eager for a third. But his mother's recent death created an emptiness despite his success. He wanted more, but he didn't know what it was or how to get it. His father was living alone on the West Coast, and John James wondered if he should ever have moved to New York. When his world unexpectedly shifted, he needed a lifeline to keep him from drowning in his circumstances. How could he take the shattered remains of his life and create something meaningful? How could any good come from so much pain?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica Lanigan's new book is a moving story of the beautiful threads that bind a fated love and overflow to all around them.
Lanigan offers readers an articulate and lovingly detailed Christian novel of love, family, and God's unending grace.
Consumers can purchase "Threads: The Unseen Tapestry of Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Threads: The Unseen Tapestry of Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing