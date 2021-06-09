MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Dirt to Pearl: A Woman's Traumatic Story of Neglect, Abuse, Betrayal, Murder, and Survival. How God has Transformed my Life.": a gripping story of strength and perseverance. "From Dirt to Pearl: A Woman's Traumatic Story of Neglect, Abuse, Betrayal, Murder, and Survival. How God has Transformed my Life." is the creation of published author Monica Lasha Lane, a devoted member of a large family who has raised five children, cared for nieces and nephews, and has several wonderful grandchildren.
Lane shares, "This is based on a true story. It's about a woman who beat all the odds when it came to a dark life. This is a traumatic story of neglect, abuse, betrayal, murder, and survival, and how an encounter with God transforms her life and took her from dirt to a light-gold shining pearl.
"With God, you can do anything. Just let him (God) lead the way. Monica always looked up because she knew where her help was, and it was in God.
"I know if God can do it for me, God can do it for you. Trust God, and be blessed.
"I hope my story will help someone. Never let 'no one' make you keep silent about something that happened to you, and you have to deal with it your whole life. Be free, and know it wasn't your fault. Trust God (Psalm 23)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica Lasha Lane's new book is an emotional retelling of how the author overcame abuse and found ways to create a happy adult life.
From dealing with a neglectful mother to suffering significant sexual abuse, the author bravely retells private moments in hopes of inspiring those who may have been through similar circumstances.
